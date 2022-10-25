Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005709 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $52.73 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,966.98 or 0.29756419 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

