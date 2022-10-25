Analysts Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Target Price at $48.50

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 18.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

