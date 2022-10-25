Analysts Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target at $21.88

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Ares Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 932,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 19.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.