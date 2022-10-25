Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) PT at $14.10

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGO. TD Securities reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 63.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 934,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 8.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $213.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.