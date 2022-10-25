Analysts Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) PT at $47.40

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVH. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:EVH opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -96.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

