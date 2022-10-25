Analysts Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) PT at $260.56

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $243.81 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.