Analysts Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) PT at $260.56

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $243.81 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

