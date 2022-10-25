Analysts Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) PT at $260.56

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $243.81 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
