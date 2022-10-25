Analyzing Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) & Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Dynex Capital pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett pays out 228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $60.05 million 8.13 $102.26 million $4.48 2.45 Douglas Emmett $786.87 million 3.73 $65.27 million $0.49 34.06

This table compares Dynex Capital and Douglas Emmett’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dynex Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Douglas Emmett. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 254.84% 9.33% 1.82% Douglas Emmett 9.78% 2.14% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dynex Capital and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Douglas Emmett 0 2 4 0 2.67

Dynex Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.06, suggesting a potential upside of 46.42%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $24.71, suggesting a potential upside of 48.08%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Douglas Emmett on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005, and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

