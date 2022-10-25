Analyzing UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) and Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ares Capital has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UC Asset has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ares Capital and UC Asset, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital 0 0 8 0 3.00 UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ares Capital presently has a consensus price target of $21.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Ares Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ares Capital is more favorable than UC Asset.

33.8% of Ares Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ares Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Capital and UC Asset’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital $1.82 billion 4.96 $1.57 billion $2.21 8.23 UC Asset $4.53 million 0.61 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Ares Capital has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Capital and UC Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital 54.92% 10.15% 4.46% UC Asset N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ares Capital beats UC Asset on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

