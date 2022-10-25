Analyzing VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VanEck Biotech ETF and Gladstone Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VanEck Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $53.79 million 5.90 $84.30 million $1.41 6.57

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than VanEck Biotech ETF.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VanEck Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 77.23% 9.88% 5.50%

Dividends

This table compares VanEck Biotech ETF and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

VanEck Biotech ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Gladstone Capital pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VanEck Biotech ETF and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VanEck Biotech ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

VanEck Biotech ETF has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of VanEck Biotech ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats VanEck Biotech ETF on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

