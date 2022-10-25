Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.51% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Down 3.5 %
Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.81. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.
Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 7,389,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,772,000 after buying an additional 85,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 377,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 3.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 582,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.