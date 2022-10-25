Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.80.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AON Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AON opened at $284.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

