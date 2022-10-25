APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. APA makes up 1.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 52.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 120.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104,776 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at $1,150,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of APA by 1,877.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 43,632 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at $630,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

APA Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. 32,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,182,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.