Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

