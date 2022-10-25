Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
