AR Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,250 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Roche accounts for about 1.3% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. 1,175,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roche Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.