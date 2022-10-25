AR Asset Management Inc. Has $10.82 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AR Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 3.1% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,937,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. 499,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,781,003. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $251.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

