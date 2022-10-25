Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Arco Platform Price Performance

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Arco Platform has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $23.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.68 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 93.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 15.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,565,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,030,000 after purchasing an additional 204,216 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 961,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after buying an additional 266,122 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

