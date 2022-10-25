Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99,014 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.29% of Ares Capital worth $25,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 84,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Ares Capital Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 20,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,184. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.