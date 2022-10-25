argenx (ARGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of ($3.52) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. The company had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

argenx stock opened at $382.09 on Tuesday. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $403.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.76. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of argenx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in argenx by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in argenx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

