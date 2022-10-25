ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. ASD has a total market cap of $66.46 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,454.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00055250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022608 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005092 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10162038 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,078,284.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

