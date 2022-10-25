Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $31,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04.

