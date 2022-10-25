Assetmark Inc. Buys 876,971 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 264,945.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,971 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.66% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $56,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,495,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,922,000 after acquiring an additional 107,364 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,201,000 after acquiring an additional 203,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,299,000 after acquiring an additional 77,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

