Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.81.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,328 shares of company stock valued at $44,662,648. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $737.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $676.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $761.04. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

