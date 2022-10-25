Assetmark Inc. Has $51.58 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $51,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

