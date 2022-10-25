Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,343 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 3.43% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $47,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,777,000 after buying an additional 633,637 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,311.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 396,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 368,314 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after buying an additional 272,923 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,527,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after buying an additional 190,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 167,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

