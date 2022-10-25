Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,808 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $25,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,759,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,643,000 after acquiring an additional 601,270 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

