Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $71.87.

