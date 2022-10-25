Assetmark Inc. Sells 6,344 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE DHR opened at $251.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.27. The stock has a market cap of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.58.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

