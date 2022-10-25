Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 945,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,545 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $61,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

