AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 91,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

