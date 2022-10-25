Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

