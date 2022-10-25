Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of ATRI opened at $647.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $599.59 and a 200 day moving average of $630.52. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $542.10 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Atrion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

