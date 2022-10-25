Audius Trading Up 2.3% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $158.90 million and $6.02 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

