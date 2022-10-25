Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $236.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

