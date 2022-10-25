Avalanche 1-Day Volume Tops $276.70 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $16.85 or 0.00083372 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.01 billion and approximately $276.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00059680 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014977 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024928 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007610 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000261 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 297,548,542 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
