Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20 to $2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

AGR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. 617,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,260.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 321,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 599,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,660,000 after buying an additional 197,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

