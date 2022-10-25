Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.31-$0.39 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,883. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

