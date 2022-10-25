Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 66,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,766,057 shares.The stock last traded at $8.95 and had previously closed at $9.22.

AZUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $800.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 74.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

