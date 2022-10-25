B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,137,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,803 shares during the quarter. B2Gold accounts for 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.56% of B2Gold worth $380,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 900.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 110,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99,327 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG stock remained flat at $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,768,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

