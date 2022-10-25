Badger DAO Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00017203 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $43.55 million and $2.46 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,049.19 or 0.30040793 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

