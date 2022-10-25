Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $112.13. 75,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

