Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 70 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $330.92. The company had a trading volume of 37,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.26. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

