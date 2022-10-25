Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for 1.7% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Bunge worth $26,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

Bunge stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.97. 30,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

