Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $19.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $37.10. 161,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

