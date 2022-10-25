Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) PT Raised to $35.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,502. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a market cap of $550.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.