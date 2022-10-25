BarnBridge Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.99 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for about $4.93 or 0.00025282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $48.79 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,904,364 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

