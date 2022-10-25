Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BSE stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 14.35 ($0.17). The stock had a trading volume of 166,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,421. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.16. The stock has a market cap of £169.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 21 ($0.25).

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.