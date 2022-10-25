Benchmark Electronics (BHE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.49-$0.55 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.49-0.55 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter.

NYSE:BHE opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $993.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Several research firms have commented on BHE. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

