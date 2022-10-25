BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Up 8.1%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 2,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 741,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BIGC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

BigCommerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,927 shares of company stock worth $4,219,192 over the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Stories

