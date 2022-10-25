BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up to $18.60

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $19.36. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 2,510 shares traded.

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $834.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 64.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,354.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,327 shares of company stock worth $403,357. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $293,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 376,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,567 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

