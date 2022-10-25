BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.56 Billion

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $19,483.49 or 1.00045445 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $15.56 billion and $19.65 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023313 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00046147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 19,327.84480759 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19,569,367.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

